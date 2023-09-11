DPO’s Cult Killing: ‘I’ll Come After You,’ Fubara Reads Riot Act To Erring Traditional Rulers

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, on Monday, cautioned traditional rulers in the state against engaging in the activities of cult groups, vowing to “come after” those who induge in such acts.

This comes after the recent murder of Divisional Police Officer, Bako Amgbashim, by cultists in the state.

Amgbashim, a Superintendent of Police attached to the police command in Rivers, was brutally killed on Friday evening while in charge of a security squad conducting an operation in the Odiemudie community of the Ahoada East Local Government.

Fubara, who spoke at the commissioning of Mgbuodohia internal roads in Obio-Akpor, Rivers State, sounded a warning to traditional rulers barely 48 hours after ordering the indefinite suspension of a monarch in relation to the DPO’s murder.

“Any traditional ruler, be it from his place, who is supporting cultism and is starting to be a problem in the state, I assure you, as I’ve started with the order, I will come after you,” he said.

Earlier, the governor called for a moment of silence in honour of the slain officer.

“I know we are in a very sad state in this city, and more especially in our state, Rivers State, because of the incident that took place some days back. I would wish everyone to stand up and we observe a minute silence,” the governor said.

After the brief tribute, Fubara prayed that the soul of “this gallant officer” rest in peace.

‘Dead Or Alive’

Fubara, on Sunday, vowed that the suspects who gruesomely murdered Amgbashim would be brought to book, dead or alive.

Moments after hosting an emergency State Security Council meeting at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the governor said his administration would not allow Rivers State to become a safe haven for criminals.

He however expressed confidence in the ability of security agencies in the state to get to the root of the crime and arrest all perpetrators involved.