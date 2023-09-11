Police Kill Four Suspected Kidnappers, Arrest 13 Others In Kaduna 

The Kaduna State Police Command says it has killed four suspected kidnappers and arrested 13 others during sting operations in different parts of the state.

Disclosing this while parading the suspects, the acting Public Relations Officer of the command, ASP Manir Hassan, told journalists that the suspected kidnappers were killed during gunbattle in different locations in Kaduna State, while the arrests were based on intelligence reports about the suspects’ nefarious activities.

READ ALSO: UK Warship Arrives Nigeria To Support Maritime Security

According to the police spokesman, among the suspects is one Auwal Saidu, a private security guard, who allegedly masterminded the abduction of his boss from his residence and later collected the sum of N10 million as ransom before he and his gang members released the victim.

Some of the items recovered from the suspects included two AK-47 rifles, three locally made revolvers, two motorcycles and 15 live cartridges as well as bags of marijuana.

The police spokesman noted that all the arrested suspects would be charged in court upon the conclusion of its investigation.