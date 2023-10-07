Five Killed As Bandits Attack Kaduna Community

At least five people were killed and some others injured when bandits attacked the Anguwar Dankali community in the Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The acting Public Relations Officer of the Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Manir Hassan, who confirmed the attack to Channels Television, said the incident occurred around 11 pm on Friday night.

Hassan stated that the bandits stormed the community in droves, shooting indiscriminately to scare residents.

He explained that during the process, five people sitting outside their residence were shot dead by the bandits, while seven women were abducted and taken to an unknown destination.

Hassan further disclosed that the police received a distress call and pursued the bandits, rescuing all seven abducted women on Saturday morning.

The police spokesman also said one of the bandits was arrested while the others escaped with bullet wounds during the operation.

READ ALSO: Fuel Scarcity: Northern Group Accuses Marketers Of Sabotage, Demands NNPCL GMD’s Sack

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Police Command says it has arrested 10 suspected kidnappers during different operations in various parts of the state.

Parading the suspects at the command’s headquarters, the PPRO said the suspects were arrested between September and October 3.

He disclosed that several dangerous weapons, including three AK-47 rifles, three fabricated revolvers, 448 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm live ammunition and other exhibits were recovered from the suspects.