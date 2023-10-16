Palliative: ‘We Are Not Beggars’, CDA Chairman Calls Out Ogun Govt

A man claiming to be the chairman of the Shokeye Community Development Area in Ogun State criticized the distribution of palliatives, stating that the community is neither hungry nor in need of them.

In a viral social media video, the man can be seen with a bag of rice with the branded tag ‘Ogun State Palliative Programme’ complaining about the meagre amount of rice that has been assigned to the 147 households in Shokeye Estate.

“I am the chairman of Shokeye CDA, and I was just at home now, and they brought this for me as palliative for the whole of Shokeye Estate. In this estate, we have 147 houses with families and tenants living there,” he stated.

“We are not hungry; we are not beggars. So we don’t need your rice as palliative. This is not even up to one-eight of a bag of rice.”

His remarks came one month after the Federal Government earmarked N5 billion to each state and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for palliatives in light of the removal of fuel subsidy to enable them to purchase food items for distribution to the underprivileged in their respective states.

He described the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun’s action as an insult to both him and the entire estate.

“I’m confused now; I don’t know how to share this with 147 households in Shokeye Estate,” he lamented.

“We don’t need this rice; if you want to give us palliatives, don’t insult us. This is an insult. Shokeye Estate refuses to be insulted.”

“If you guys, the government, I’m talking to Dapo Abiodun now – if you people know you cannot do something, don’t do it,” he said.