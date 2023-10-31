Fubara, Other PDP Governors Meet In Abuja

The Rivers State Governor, Siminialayi Fubara, and Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday met at the Oyo State Governor’s lodge in Abuja, the nation’s capital.
Fubara, who is the Deputy Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum is attending the meeting for the first time since his election as deputy chairman.
READ ALSO: Tinubu Steps Into Rivers Crisis, Meets Wike, Fubara
Eleven out of the 13 PDP governors attended the meeting.
The agenda for the meeting suggests that the forthcoming governorship elections in Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo will top the discussions.
However, a source in the forum confided in some members of the PDP press corps that the political crisis in Rivers State will also be on the table.
The forum asked all parties involved in the Rivers state Political crisis to sheath their swords, commending President Bola Tinubu for his intervention in the Rivers crisis.
This followed purported impeachment proceedings commenced by the State House of Assembly against Fubara on Monday. There were also speculations of a rift between Fubara and the immediate past governor of the state and current minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.
Tinubu Wades In
Worried by the situation, President Tinubu stepped into the political situation in Rivers State by meeting with Governor Fubara; and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who is now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.
Tinubu met with the two politicians at the Aso Villa in the nation’s capital, Abuja.
Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State disclosed this after the Nigeria Police Council meeting held at the Villa today.
According to him, the President intervened in the political and security situation unfolding in Rivers State.
PDP Calls For Calm
Earlier, the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) called on all actors in the disagreement in the state to sheathe their swords and allow for the peaceful and amicable resolution of the crisis.
PDP spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, made this known in a statement on Tuesday, about 24 hours after the Rivers State House of Assembly launched impeachment proceedings against the governor.
The governor is accused of acts of gross misconduct unbecoming of his office.
In its statement, the PDP NWC urged all party members and supporters to be calm and assured them that it has “commenced processes, using the Party’s internal conflict resolution mechanisms to ensure that all matters and areas of disagreement are addressed”.
“The NWC therefore charges all leaders, critical stakeholders, and members of our great Party in Rivers State to close ranks, unite, and focus on the onerous task of governance and delivery of dividends of democracy to the people,” the statement read.
See the communique issued after the meeting below:
COMMUNIQUE ISSUED AT THE END OF THE MEETING OF PDP GOVERNORS’ FORUM HELD IN ABUJA ON TUESDAY, 31ST OCTOBER, 2023.
The PDP Governors’ Forum held a meeting under the leadership of H.E Governor Bala Mohammed, CON, at the Oyo State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja on Tuesday, 31st October, 2023.
2. The Forum deliberated on issues of concern to the Forum, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the nation and reached the following conclusions:
i. The meeting noted the recent judgement of the Supreme Court on the 2023 Presidential Election and believes that this brings an end to the Presidential election cycle as there must be an end to litigation. As a Forum, we believe and re-state our faith and confidence in the judiciary to do justice in political and other cases before the Courts. We are concerned that while the Supreme Court has laid down precedents on pre-election issues, PDP candidates in Plateau State are being disqualified on the same grounds. We urge the judiciary at the apex level to ensure that our jurisprudence is not distorted. We remain vigilant in the struggle for democracy and good governance in the country.
ii. The meeting vowed to reposition and strengthen PDP as a viable opposition political party ready and willing to play its role as the vanguard of the Nigerian people for democracy, good governance and accountability.
iii. The PDP Governors were alarmed at the recent developments in Rivers State and welcomes the intervention of Mr. President to bring the crises to an end. The meeting urged all parties to the Rivers State crises to sheath their sword and resort to peaceful means of resolution. The Forum further offers its platform for a quick and just containment of the issues involved.
iv. On the national economy, the meeting urgently requested the patriotic intervention of the Federal Government to stabilize the Naira, control inflation, stem the unemployment crises, and bring more succour to Nigerians.
3. The PDP Governors congratulated the host, His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde, for his hospitality in hosting of the meeting.
4. Those in attendance were:
i. Gov. Bala Mohammed, CON-Bauchi State -Chairman
ii. Gov. Siminalayi Fubara – Rivers State – Vice Chairman
iii. Gov. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri -Adamawa State -Member
iv. Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori -Delta State -Member
v. Gov. Ifeanyi Ossai – Deputy Gov. Enugu State -Member
vi. Gov. Ademola Adeleke -Osun State -Member
vii. Gov. Seyi Makinde – Oyo State – Member (Host)
viii. Gov. Caleb Mutfwang – Plateau State – Member
ix. Gov. Godwin Obaseki- Edo State -Member
x. Gov. Kefas Agbu -Taraba State -Member
xi. Gov. Dauda Lawal -Zamfara State -Member
Signed
Sen. Bala Mohammed, CON
Chairman, PDP Governors’ Forum
31st October, 2023.