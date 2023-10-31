Fubara, Other PDP Governors Meet In Abuja

The Rivers State Governor, Siminialayi Fubara, and Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday met at the Oyo State Governor’s lodge in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Fubara, who is the Deputy Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum is attending the meeting for the first time since his election as deputy chairman.

Eleven out of the 13 PDP governors attended the meeting.

The agenda for the meeting suggests that the forthcoming governorship elections in Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo will top the discussions.

However, a source in the forum confided in some members of the PDP press corps that the political crisis in Rivers State will also be on the table.

The forum asked all parties involved in the Rivers state Political crisis to sheath their swords, commending President Bola Tinubu for his intervention in the Rivers crisis.

This followed purported impeachment proceedings commenced by the State House of Assembly against Fubara on Monday. There were also speculations of a rift between Fubara and the immediate past governor of the state and current minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Tinubu Wades In

Worried by the situation, President Tinubu stepped into the political situation in Rivers State by meeting with Governor Fubara; and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who is now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

Tinubu met with the two politicians at the Aso Villa in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State disclosed this after the Nigeria Police Council meeting held at the Villa today.

According to him, the President intervened in the political and security situation unfolding in Rivers State.

PDP Calls For Calm

Earlier, the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) called on all actors in the disagreement in the state to sheathe their swords and allow for the peaceful and amicable resolution of the crisis.

PDP spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, made this known in a statement on Tuesday, about 24 hours after the Rivers State House of Assembly launched impeachment proceedings against the governor.

The governor is accused of acts of gross misconduct unbecoming of his office.

In its statement, the PDP NWC urged all party members and supporters to be calm and assured them that it has “commenced processes, using the Party’s internal conflict resolution mechanisms to ensure that all matters and areas of disagreement are addressed”.

“The NWC therefore charges all leaders, critical stakeholders, and members of our great Party in Rivers State to close ranks, unite, and focus on the onerous task of governance and delivery of dividends of democracy to the people,” the statement read.

