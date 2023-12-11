Seven Feared Killed As Gunmen Attack Anambra Nightclub

Seven people including members of a local vigilante group were feared killed in an attack by gunmen on Porsche nightclub at Oba, in the Idemili Local Government of Anambra State on Sunday.

Confirming the incident in a phone call, the spokesperson for the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the police recovered some bodies from the scene. He added that several others sustained injuries.

While the police did not put a number to the casualties, a source put the number of those killed during the attack at seven.

According to DSP Ikenga, the police were alerted upon receiving information about the attack and they quickly moved to the scene but the gunmen had already fled.

He also announced full deployment of security operatives to Oba, stating that surveillance operation had been ongoing but no arrests had been made.

Oba, a growing suburban town in Anambra, is close to Onitsha, and has a high number of hospitality facilities, with a burgeoning night life.

Sunday night’s attack on Porsche Nightclub is not the first in the town. A popular native doctor, Akwa Okuko, had months back been kidnapped by gunmen in his hotel, and was later released after payment of ransom.