14 Abducted Abuja-Bound Passengers Rescued – Police 

The Kogi State Police Command has confirmed the release of 14 Abuja-bound travellers kidnapped last Friday.

The victims who were travelling in two buses belonging to God is Good Motors (GIG) and ABC Transport were kidnapped in Inyenle, Ogugu in the Olamaboro Local Government Area of Kogi State.

But on Thursday, the spokesperson of the Kogi State Police Command William Aya, said they have regained their freedom following a combined effort of the military, police, hunters, and vigilantes.

READ ALSO: Abducted Plateau Catholic Priests Regain Freedom

However, he did not give further details of how the victims regained their freedom.

“I can confirm that all the kidnapped victims of God Is Good Motors and ABC Transports have regained freedom,” Aya said.

Although whether a ransom was paid was not mentioned.

The GIG bus left Umuahia at 7:30 am and was hijacked at Inyenle, Ogugu in Kogi state. They were headed to Abuja with 14 Passengers who were all adopted in Inyenle. The driver of the GIG Motors was rescued earlier the same day while others were marched into the bush