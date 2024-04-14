Yoruba Nation: Adeleke Orders Tight Security At Govt House, Secretariat

Following the invasion of Oyo State government secretariat by Yoruba Nation agitators on Saturday, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has directed pre-emptive security measures around government structures in the state to forestall any copycat occurrence.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, and made available to the press on Sunday, said Adeleke directed his Special Adviser on Security Matters, Mr Samuel Ojo, to ensure immediate mobilization of joint security teams to secure the State Government Secretariat, the Government House, and other strategic government buildings including the headquarters of the Osun State Broadcasting Corporation (OSBC).

He said that security men and women were deployed to identified locations yesterday to ensure the Oyo State incident is not repeated at Osogbo, the Osun State Capital in line with the Governor’s directive.

He added that Governor Adeleke while issuing the directive called for rededication to the ideals of a united Nigeria with ongoing constitutional amendments to ensure a truly federal system in Nigeria.

He urged agitators to join the crusade for the reform of the federal system to ensure adjustments that give the states more autonomy and responsibilities.

According to the Governor, Nigerian problems can only be resolved by dialogue within the constitutional framework, citing ongoing constitutional amendments that are restoring more powers to the states.

He cited the movement of railways and electricity from exclusive to concurrent legislative list, noting that even the United States of America is still reforming her federal system.

“I associate with my brother, the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde. I urge the agitators to sheath their swords. We must continue to try to realize the Nigeria of our dreams.

“We must support President Tinubu as he drives the federal reform efforts. We have a duty to stand by Mr President in the realization of this difficult national assignment,” Governor Adeleke was quoted as saying.

Police authorities in Oyo State in conjunction with other security agencies arrested 20 suspects over the invasion of the state government premises in Agodi, Ibadan, on Saturday.

Some weapons, ammunition, and ATMS were also recovered from the suspects.