Flush Bandits Out Of Kwara In One Month, COAS Orders Troops

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Olufemi Oluyede, has ordered soldiers to flush out the new terrorist group in the Kaiama and Baruten local government areas of Kwara State to guard against the spread of their activities to other regions of the country.

The army staff charged them to flush the bandits out of the two local government areas, adding that he wants the job done in the next one month.

The army chief, while charging the troops, said the country could not afford to allow bandits spreading out to another part of the country again.

Oluyede made the call while addressing the troops during his visit to Sobi barracks in Ilorin, the state capital.

Motivation For Troops

His visit was also aimed at motivating the troops who will soon move to the crime scene as part of efforts to nip the spread of the activities of the new terror group, named Mahmouda, in the bud.

The COAS said having another form of Boko Haram in any part of the country would not be allowed as necessary support would be given to them.

“So, you’re out here and I know you can do it to make sure those people (bandits) leave that place for us,” he told the troops.

“If they want to enter another country, that is their business, but you must push them out of those forests so we will not have another set of Boko Baram disturbing us here.

“In the next one month, I don’t want to see any footprints of those criminals within that Kainji Dam,” the army chief added.

In an interview with journalists, Oluyede said the issue was an isolated case that cannot threaten the peace in Nigeria.

He said, “I can tell you, in the next one month, things will be different. What is happening in Kwara cannot be threatening the sanity in Nigeria generally; it’s just an isolated case and we’ll deal with it directly”.