Boko Haram Attacks, Banditry Have Reduced In Last Two Years – Ribadu

The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, has said that Boko Haram attacks, banditry, and communal conflicts in the northern region have reduced drastically in the last two years of President Tinubu’s administration, compared to what the situation was in the last administration.

Citing an example, the National Security Adviser (NSA) stated that 1,192 people were killed and over 3,348 kidnapped in Kaduna State during the previous administration, while more than 5,000 people lost their lives in Benue State within the same period.

He made this known on Tuesday while addressing northern leaders at the ongoing two-day interactive session organised by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation in Kaduna State.

Ribadu said that the successes recorded in the fight against insecurity is as a result of President Tinubu’s directive to security agencies on a unified security approach.

He said that the various security operations across the North-West have led to the release of 11, 259 hostages as at May 2025.

He also disclosed that several bandit leaders and their gang members have been eliminated by security forces in Zamfara, Kaduna and Katsina states.

The NSA commended Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State for initiating the non-kinetic approach in addressing insecurity in Southern Kaduna, Birnin Gwari and other troubled communities in the state.

Prominent northern leaders are holding a two-day conference to assess the performance of the President Bola Tinubu’s administration, especially as it affects the socio-economic wellbeing of the region.

The meeting organised by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation attracted the presence of Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State, Gombe state Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, other serving and past governors, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, service chiefs, ministers, and other political appointees from the northern region.

The foundation explains that the review will serve as a critical litmus test to measure the federal government’s responsiveness to the socio-economic and security challenges facing northern Nigeria.