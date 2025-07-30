Army Foils Boko Haram Attempt To Plant IED On Borno Bridge

Troops of the Nigerian Army have intercepted Boko Haram terrorists attempting to plant improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on a bridge along the Dikwa–Marte road in Borno State.

The operation led to the recovery of two heavy IEDs after a prolonged gun battle.

This development is part of ongoing counteroffensive operations by the troops of the Northeast Joint Task Force, Operation Hadin Kai, aimed at clearing the region of terrorist elements.

Speaking with Channels Television, the Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Abdulsallam Abubakar, revealed that within the past week, troops conducted clearance operations deep into the Lake Chad region, Sambisa Forest, and the Mandara Mountains.

“My men have been on the offensive for weeks now, there have been operations into the Sambisa Forest and the Mandara mountains.

“While on a clearance along Dikwa-Marte, our troops clashed with Boko Haram trying to lay mines on a bridge, the troops immediately engaged them in a firefight forcing them to abandon the IEDs and flee.

“There has been some stability along the fringes of the lake Chad, the terrorists are on the run and we are chasing after them.

“We will not allow them to attack our troops again, all liberated communities will not fall into the control of the terrorists, our troops are motivated and in high spirits,” Maj. Gen. Abubakar stated.

READ ALSO: Police Reunite 35 Rescued Kidnapped Victims With Their Families

These operations resulted in the killing of nine terrorists in Bama, Gwoza, and Konduga Local Government Areas of Borno State.

According to Major General Abubakar, the joint operations are being carried out simultaneously by troops of the Nigerian Navy along the shores of Lake Chad, the Nigerian Army on ground, and the Nigerian Air Force providing precision air support.

In addition to the recovered IEDs, troops also seized AK-47 rifles and PKT machine guns from the terrorists.

The Theatre Commander noted that the sustained offensives have significantly enhanced stability and security in border communities around the Lake Chad fringes.