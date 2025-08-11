Driver Sustains Severe Burns As Two Petrol Tankers Explode In Kaduna

A truck driver sustained severe burns after two petrol tankers exploded in the Dan Magaji area of Zaria, Kaduna State.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed this on Monday.

FRSC Unit Commander, Nasiru Falgore, said the incident occurred when two petrol tankers collided and went into flames, covering the busy Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Expressway.

It was reported that one of the tyres of a Kaduna-Kano-bound petrol tanker laden with PMS burst, thereby forcing the driver to lose control. In the process, another tanker coming from the same direction collided with the first truck, during which two of them exploded and went into flames.

The FRSC unit Commander told Channels Television that the quick arrival of firefighters from both the state fire service and Ahmadu Bello University helped to put out the fire and brought the situation under control.

No death was recorded from the incident.