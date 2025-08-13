AON Considering Ambassadorial Role For Ibom Air Passenger, Says Keyamo

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has said that the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) is considering an ambassadorial role for Comfort Emmanson, the Ibom Air passenger who was remanded for alleged unruly behaviour but released after the complaint against her was withdrawn.

Keyamo said in a statement on Wednesday that the operators were looking at the option of “using Ms. Comfort Emmanson, who has also shown remorse,” as their “ambassador for good passenger conduct”.

The Federal Government had said it would engage Fuji maestro Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, better known as KWAM 1, as an ambassador for airport security protocol after he attempted to block a moving aircraft at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on August 5, 2025.

While addressing the reactions generated by the decision, the minister said the government had been “fair to all”.

“Whilst the aviation agencies are considering using KWAM 1 for such a role, in my discussion last night with the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), they are also looking at the option of using Ms. Comfort Emmanson, who has also shown remorse, as their own ambassador for good passenger conduct.

“It is left for the AON to work out those details since she was actually released from prison custody today [Wednesday, August 13, 2025] based on my earlier statement. Whilst the usual suspects can continue to question our decisions on this issue, we firmly believe we have been fair to all,” the minister stated in the post.

Keyamo had earlier said that the engagement of the singer as an ambassador for airport security protocol was a voluntary service that would not be paid for.

Keyamo, who disclosed this in a post on his X handle on Wednesday, said the clarification was necessary to dispel the notion surrounding the ambassadorial role given to KWAM 1 after he attempted to block a moving aircraft at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on August 5, 2025.

He said the role was akin to ‘community service,’ contrary to the belief that the word ‘ambassador’ is “a big position that comes with the perquisites of office”.

“For further clarification, it is common practice all over the world that a repentant offender is made to preach publicly against the exact conduct from which he has repented. It is akin to community service.

“It is not paid for, and it is a voluntary service. Unfortunately, in Nigeria, some would assume that once you hear the word ‘ambassador,’ it is a big position that comes with the perquisites of office. No, it is not. It is for free,” the minister had explained.

He also said it was not the first time it had happened in Nigeria and would not be the last, as “examples abound of such roles given to repentant persons by previous governments in Nigeria”.

Emmanson was discharged by Magistrate Olanrewaju Salami on Wednesday after the five counts against her were struck out, following the withdrawal of the case against her.

Keyamo had explained that the move was necessitated by consultation with critical stakeholders in the aviation sector.

Emmanson had been accused of assaulting a flight attendant and being confrontational with security agents at the Lagos airport on Sunday.

Following the incident, the AON imposed a no-fly ban for life on her.

The alleged assault led to her being arraigned before the Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on criminal charges and remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre in Lagos State on Monday.

He explained that she was remanded because she failed to provide adequate sureties in court.

While condemning her actions, the minister also criticised the circulation of the viral indecent video, which showed Emmanson’s top torn and her upper body exposed.

He said he had ordered action against the Ibom Air officials who leaked the footage.