Police Restrict Movement In Four Kaduna LGAs For Bye-Elections

The Kaduna State Police Command has announced restriction of movement in areas where state and National Assembly bye- elections will be held on Saturday, August 16, 2025.

A statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Mansir Hassan, said the movement restrictions will commence from 12am on Saturday in Sabon Gari, Zaria, Chikun and Kajuru Local Government Areas.

The police said the measure is part of security arrangements put in place ahead of the upcoming by-elections in the affected areas, with the aim of ensuring public safety, preventing any breach of peace and guaranteeing a smooth and orderly electoral process.

READ ALSO: Abure-Led LP Group Protests At INEC HQ Over Omission Of Candidates

The Command advised the public to comply with the directive as only personnel on essential duties and those with valid election duties will be exempted.

It also urged residents to conduct themselves peacefully and cooperate with security agencies to ensure a hitch-free election.

The bye-elections are expected to take place in Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency, Zaria Kewaye State Constituency and Basawa State Constituency.