Police Arrest Teenager For Alleged Murder Of Five-Year-Old Cousin In Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command has arrested one Obodoagu Wisdom, aged 18, for the alleged kidnapping and murder of his five-year-old second cousin.

His alleged accomplice, one Sunday Michael, aged 24, a security guard at 9th Mile and a native of the Mayo-Belwa Local Government Area of Adamawa State, was also arrested.

The suspects were said to have been apprehended on August 11 and 12, 2025, by operatives of the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Tactical Squad, following intelligence gathered after ransom demands were reported.

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe, on Thursday, the five-year-old child was first reported missing on July 26, 2025.

Ndukwe stated that investigations revealed that the prime suspect used his accomplice to demand ₦1 million ransom from the victim’s father, in an attempt to disguise his identity.

He said the suspect murdered the child and buried him in a bush near their residence in Okinitor, Amankwo Ngwo, Udi LGA, when the ransom was not met.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime. The prime suspect thereafter led operatives to the scene, where the victim’s body was exhumed in the presence of medical personnel, including a doctor, who certified the child dead.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Mamman Bitrus Giwa, has commiserated with the bereaved family and assured them that the suspects will be arraigned upon conclusion of investigations. He reiterates the Command’s unwavering commitment to detecting heinous crimes and ensuring justice,” the PPRO added in the statement.