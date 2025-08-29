NLC Demands ₦150,000 Minimum Wage For Lagos Workers

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Lagos State Chapter, has demanded a new minimum wage of N150,000 for workers in the state, citing rising costs of living and recent wage increases in Imo and Ebonyi States.

Lagos NLC Chairperson Funmi Sesi made the call on Thursday in response to the upward wage review by the two states.

She said that Lagos workers currently earn ₦85,000 as minimum wage and deserve an upward review in line with the state’s higher cost of accommodation, transportation, feeding, and utilities.

“The time has come for an upward review of minimum wage in Lagos. At least someone has taken the bull by the horns and opened the space.

“No one can blame Governor Sanwo-Olu now if he implements a higher wage for Lagos workers, because we deserve a better wage and decent working conditions commensurate with the economic realities, especially in Lagos.”

She expressed optimism that all state governments would emulate Imo and Ebonyi.

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State had earlier announced an increase in the minimum wage for state civil servants from ₦76,000 to ₦104,000, while the Ebonyi Government raised its workers’ minimum wage from ₦70,000 to ₦90,000, according to the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Chief Ikeuwa Omebe.