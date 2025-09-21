Enugu Govt Condemns Murder Of Catholic Priest, Places ₦10m Bounty On Killers

The Enugu State Government has condemned the brutal killing of Rev. Fr. Mathew Eya of the Nsukka Catholic Diocese, who was murdered by gunmen on Friday, along the Alumona–Eha Ndiagu road in Nsukka Local Government Area.

The incident, which has sent shockwaves through the Catholic community and beyond, was described by the state government as both “cowardly” and “cold-blooded.”

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Dr Malachy Agbo, expressed the government’s grief and solidarity with the bereaved.

“The Enugu State Government strongly condemns this dastardly act and commiserates with the immediate family of the late priest, the Catholic Diocese of Nsukka, and indeed the Catholic faithful in general over this tragic incident,” Agbo said.

While describing the late priest as a symbol of peace and service, the government reassured citizens that it would not relent in its responsibility to safeguard lives and property.

“The security of lives and property remains the priority of this administration, and we vow to bring the perpetrators to justice.”

”We will not spare any resources within our reach, including technology and credible intelligence, to track down the criminals and defeat the remnant agents of evil in the state,” he stressed.

As part of immediate measures to fast-track the investigation, the state government announced a ₦10 million bounty for any person who provides credible information leading to the arrest of those responsible.

“Anybody with credible information about the perpetrators should quickly contact 07077451426,” the Commissioner appealed.

The government further appealed to residents to remain calm but vigilant, noting that collaborative intelligence between citizens and security agencies is crucial in rooting out crime.

The killing of Fr. Eya has sparked widespread outrage and mourning across Enugu State and within the Catholic Church, with many parishioners describing the act as an attack not just on one man, but on the values of peace and faith he represented.

Meanwhile, security agencies have reportedly intensified surveillance across Nsukka and adjoining communities, with investigations already underway to apprehend the killers.

The government emphasised its resolve to sustain the fight against criminality, warning that those responsible for the priest’s murder “will have no hiding place in Enugu State.”