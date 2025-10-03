Angry Youths Assault Traditional Ruler, Wife, Son In Ondo 

Angry youths in the Idogun community, located in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State, have reportedly assaulted the traditional ruler of the town, the Onidogun of Idogun, Oba Moses Bakare, along with his wife and son, identified as Prince Victor.

The crisis reportedly began when Prince Victor visited his parents in the community to celebrate the New Yam Festival.

Narrating his ordeal, the prince said the angry youths inflicted bodily injuries on him, pouring urine and other filthy substances on him. He further stated that his mother was stripped half-naked, while the king was also not spared in the attacks.

Speaking on the unfortunate incident, the monarch condemned it, describing it as a continuation of “unprovoked hostility” from a faction of youths within the community, and labeled the act “barbaric and unfortunate.”

He commended the Nigeria Police and operatives of the Amotekun Corps for their prompt intervention, which helped prevent the assault from escalating further.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ondo State Police Command, DSP Olusola Ayanlade, confirmed the incident during a telephone conversation with Channels Television.

“Yes, there was an attack reported in Idogun community,” he said. “The case is under investigation, and we are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that justice is served.”