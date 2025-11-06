Tinubu Bans Sale Of FAAN Properties, FEC Approves Aviation Security Gadgets Procurement

President Bola Tinubu has ordered a strict prohibition on the sale or transfer of any properties owned by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) located within or adjacent to airport areas.

This policy was revealed on Thursday by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, during a briefing with State House reporters following the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja.

Keyamo clarified that the order superseded any asset liquidation efforts from prior governments, underscoring that the holdings were vital national resources that must stay in public hands.

He highlighted the necessity of on-site housing for critical staff, such as firefighters and air traffic controllers, to enable swift crisis interventions—a key rationale for preserving these sites.

“These properties will not be handed over to private entities.

“If anyone thinks they’ve acquired one, they should reconsider,” the minister warned.

Procurement Deals

In addition, the FEC approved eight initiatives for the aviation sector, spanning safety protocols, technological advancements, concessions, and fortified security measures.

Among them were procurement deals for upkeep and technical support of Aeronautical Information Management (AIM) systems at Nigeria’s five primary international gateways in Abuja, Lagos, Kano, Port Harcourt, and Enugu.

The council also authorised the rollout of cutting-edge Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) energy infrastructure across the country, plus 14 VHF remote communication units for the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) to elevate air navigation reliability.

To align with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) requirements, approval was given for acquiring 15 specialised airport rescue and firefighting trucks tailored for those same major hubs.

Keyamo disclosed that NAMA, which has been leasing office space in Abuja, will soon occupy a custom-designed headquarters there, citing the hazards of situating sensitive command centres in commercial properties.

Port Harcourt Airport

The FEC further endorsed the economic viability study for privatising Port Harcourt International Airport’s operations.

Under the present leadership, Keyamo noted a surge in private sector enthusiasm.

“Prior to our tenure, interest was nonexistent. Today, more than six firms are vying for the opportunity,” he stated, while pledging to unions that no staff redundancies would result from the deal.

Other nods included a seamless, NIN-integrated biometric screening for passengers at all airports aimed at curbing impersonation and bolstering defences.

“Far too many flyers use bogus IDs. This tech will verify identities in real time,” Keyamo explained.

The council validated 2024 budget allocations for runway illumination at targeted facilities, enabling round-the-clock viability and aiding carriers’ profitability.

“Certain airports close at 6 p.m. due to absent lights. These enhancements will extend service to 10 or 11 p.m.,” he observed.

Keyamo urged aviation labour groups to back the reforms, affirming his worker-friendly stance, but added that “labour organisations cannot override executive decisions”.