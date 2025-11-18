Bandits Kill Two, Abduct Others In Kwara Community

The Eruku community in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State came under another violent attack on Tuesday evening, leaving two people dead and an unspecified number abducted, according to residents.

Eyewitnesses in the community told Channels Television that the attackers stormed the area “suddenly and heavily armed,” forcing many residents to flee into nearby bushes for safety.

“They came around nightfall and started shooting. Two people were killed instantly, and we don’t even know how many were taken,” one resident said.

Another resident lamented that Eruku has been under “perpetual attacks for the last three weeks,” with bandits striking repeatedly despite several distress calls.

“We have begged the local and state governments for help, but nothing concrete has come. We are living in fear every day,” he said.

Community members say the police, vigilantes, and the Eruku Progressive Union have mounted resistance in recent weeks, but the renewed assault has worsened fears of further insecurity.

Eruku residents are now calling on the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to intervene urgently.

“We need federal help. These attacks are becoming too much for us to bear,” an elder in the community pleaded.

As of press time, the Kwara State Police Command has yet to comment on the incident.