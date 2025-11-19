Kebbi LG Chairman Releases Abducted Schoolgirls’ Names, Refutes Christian Abduction Claim

The Chairman of Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area, Hussaini Aliyu, has refuted the claim by US lawmaker Riley Moore alleging that the abduction of the Maga schoolgirls occurred in a Christian area.

READ ALSO: Kebbi Abduction Sabotage Against Nigeria, I Provided Intelligence Before, During Attack — Yahuza Getso

Aliyu stated that all the abducted schoolgirls are Muslims and urged the lawmaker to desist from making unverifiable statements capable of dividing the nation along religious or ethnic lines at a time when government efforts are focused on rescuing the girls.

He noted that the Zuru Emirate, under which the Maga community falls, had never experienced a religious crisis.

He wondered why the US lawmaker chose to make comments that portray Nigeria in a negative light.

The chairman released the names of the abducted girls as follows:

Senior Secondary School 2A

1. Fatima Sani Zimri

2. Hafsat Ibrahim

3. Nana Firdausi Jibril

4. Masauda Yakubu Romo

Senior Secondary School 2B

5. Hauwa Saleh

6. Hauwau Umar Imam

Senior Secondary School 3A & 3B

7. Salima Garba Umar

8. Salima Sani Zimri

9. Amina G. Umar

10. Rashida Muhammad Dingu

11. Saliha Umar

12. Aisha Usman

13. Jamila Iliyasu

14. Maryam Illiyasu

15. Najaatu Abdullahi

16. Zainab Kolo

Junior Secondary School 3A

17. Surraya Tukur

18. Hafsat Umar Yalmo

19. Maryam Usman

20. Amina Illiyasu

21. Ikilima Suleman

Junior Secondary School 2

22. Khadija Nazifi

23. Hauwa’u Iliyasu

24. Hauwa’u Lawali

25. Ummu Kulsum Abdulkarim

In a post on X urging his followers to pray for the 25 girls, Riley, claimed to have knowledge that the attack occurred in a Christian enclave in Northern Nigeria, but said he did not have details on the incident.

“Please join me in praying for the 25 girls who have been kidnapped and for the repose of the soul of their vice principal who was killed.

“While we don’t have all the details on this horrific attack, we know that the attack occurred in a Christian enclave in Northern Nigeria. The Nigerian government must do more to end the rampant violence,” he stated on Tuesday.

The attack on the Kebbi school on Monday morning claimed the life of the school’s Vice Principal, Malam Hassan Makuku, who was reportedly killed while trying to prevent the bandits from taking the girls away.

The police said that a combined tactical team were deployed to comb the forest in a bid to rescue the girls.

President Bola Tinubu, who has since condemned the attack and commiserated with the families of those affected, postponed his scheduled trips to Johannesburg in South Africa and Luanda, Angola, to attend the 20th G20 Summit of leaders and the 7th AU-EU Summit, respectively.

He also directed Vice President Kashim Shettima to visit Kebbi and meet with those affected on his behalf.