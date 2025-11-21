Katsina Orders Closure Of All Public Schools Over Security Concerns

The Katsina Government has ordered the immediate closure of all public schools across the state due to rising security concerns.

The directive was issued on Friday by the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, prompting thousands of boarding students to return home shortly after the announcement.

The ministry urged parents, caregivers, teachers, and the public to comply with the order as officials monitor the security situation to safeguard students and staff.

Although no formal statement had been released at press time, the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Yusuf Jibia, told DW Hausa that the shutdown was a precautionary measure following recent attacks in neighbouring states.

He explained that most schools had already concluded first-term academic activities.

“Only examinations remain for our students,” Jibia said, adding that the state must act to prevent possible attacks.

Katsina, located in the North-West zone, borders Kebbi State, where gunmen abducted 26 students from Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, earlier this week.

Katsina has also recorded several student abductions in recent years, including the December 2020 Kankara mass kidnapping in which more than 300 boys were taken from Government Science Secondary School.

The boys were released after several days, and the incident led authorities to shut down all boarding schools at the time.

Other incidents include the August 2021 kidnapping of ten students and a teacher in Faskari, and the January 2024 abduction of two female students of Al-Qalam University.

Wave Of Abduction

The latest closure comes amid an increase in attacks in several northern states.

In Niger State, gunmen invaded St. Mary’s Primary and Secondary School in Papiri on Friday, kidnapping an unspecified number of students.

Witnesses said the attackers rode over 60 motorcycles and shot the school’s gatekeeper, who sustained serious injuries.

The Niger abduction follows separate incidents this week.

In Kwara State, bandits abducted at least 30 worshippers during an attack on a Christ Apostolic Church parish in Eruku, killing three people. The kidnappers have reportedly demanded ₦100 million for each victim.

In Kebbi State, 26 schoolgirls were seized on Monday by gunmen during an attack on a school in Maga town.

Meanwhile, the Nasarawa State Police Command on Friday dismissed viral claims that two pupils were abducted from St. Peter’s Academy in Rukubi, describing the report as “false and not reflective of the true state of affairs”.

The presidency has responded to the escalating threat.

President Bola Tinubu directed the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, to relocate to Kebbi to oversee rescue operations.

He also postponed his planned trips to Johannesburg and Angola.

The recent surge in school attacks and kidnappings has heightened insecurity across several northern states, prompting urgent calls for coordinated action.