Nigeria Is Failing Children In A Horrifying Manner — Amnesty International

Global human rights organisation, Amnesty International, has lent its voice against a series of attacks sweeping across Nigeria.

In a statement on Saturday, the Organisation described the attacks, especially those on the abduction of students in the northern region of the country, as the Nigerian government not doing enough to protect the lives and guarantee the safety of its younger generation.

The reactions came after the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) confirmed the abduction of 315 students and staff members of the St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools, Papiri, in the Agwarra local government area of Niger state.

“The Nigerian authorities are failing children, as over 230 children in the north are in captivity of gunmen this week, after their abduction during two mass attacks on schools that also interrupted the education of thousands of children because of closure of hundreds of schools in Katsina, Plateau, and other states.

“The latest wave of horrific attacks on schools in Kebbi and Niger state, clearly shows Nigerian authorities never cared to learn any lessons from such previous incidents in which some school children were also killed by gunmen.

“School children in some parts of northern Nigeria are constantly at risk death or abduction. More than 780 children were abducted for ransom in 2021 during mass attacks on schools or religious institutions, with some of the children killed during the attacks,” said Isa Sanusi, Director Amnesty International Nigeria.

“The future of thousands of school children in Northern Nigeria remains bleak, as hundreds of schools in some states have been closed indefinitely due to rising insecurity. Hundreds of children will entirely abandon education due to the psychological trauma of witnessing violent attacks or living in captivity,” said Isa Sanusi.

The humanitarian organisation said some teachers in Zamfara, Katsina, and Niger states informed it that insecurity has drastically reduced school attendance since 2021, as children are afraid of attending schools even when forced by their parents.

“Underaged girls are having their education terminated, as they are increasingly married up in the name of shielding them from possible abduction at schools.

“When educational institutions are targeted or attacked, the damage and consequences can be major and far-reaching. The protection of children’s lives is paramount, and the Nigerian authorities have a duty to ensure that the country’s educational sector is not further threatened by the abductions, intimidation, and killing of school children.

“There is a deliberate attack on children by armed groups. Using children as shields or bargaining chips is unacceptable and must stop. The Nigerian government must investigate these attacks as war crimes and crimes against humanity.

“No child should go through what children are going through now in northern Nigeria. Education should not be a matter of life and death for anyone. Nigeria is failing children once again in a horrifying manner,” said Isa Sanusi

He added that attacks on schools, abductions, and killings of school children demonstrate an absolute disregard for the right to life and the right to education.

It called on the Nigerian authorities to protect schools and children.

“Attacks on schools are a violation of international law and the authorities must ensure that these attacks are properly investigated, and alleged perpetrators brought to justice in fair trials.”