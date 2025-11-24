Insecurity: Ogun To Document Foreign Workers, Monitor Scavengers

The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has ordered industries and companies operating in the state to commence the registration of foreigners in their employ for proper documentation.

This, he said, was part of the security measures being put in place to address security breaches in recent times.

READ ALSO: Insecurity: Sanwo-Olu, Other South-West Govs Meet In Ibadan

He gave the order in Iperu, Ikenne Local Government Area of the state, after a strategic security meeting with heads of security agencies in the state.

While assuring residents of adequate security architecture, the governor maintained that security radar had been beamed on illegal mining activities, government game reserves, and forests across the state to flush out miscreants and illegal occupiers in those areas.

He also revealed that about 70 foreigners, mostly from the Niger Republic, Sudan, and Chad, had been arrested in recent days after failing to provide clear explanations for their presence in the state.

“The law enforcement agencies have arrested, within the last three to four days, about 70 persons from Chad and Sudan who cannot even speak English and cannot explain what they are doing here.

“We are going to process these individuals with the Nigeria Immigration Service.

We will also be calling on our non-indigene communities to be more vigilant so that we know who is here and why they are here,” he added.

The governor also expressed concern over the activities of scavengers, noting that they now pose a greater security threat than before.

“We discussed the issue of scavengers who have become more of a threat. Law enforcement agencies will pay particular attention to them.

“We will engage them to ensure they are not being used to perpetrate crimes in the state,” he added.

Heightened Vigilance

Governor Abiodun further said the meeting was convened in response to the country’s current security climate, noting that Ogun receives more than five million daily commuters, making it crucial for the government to heighten vigilance.

He directed the police to immediately move into areas such as “Zanga” in Ijebu-Ode and similar enclaves across the state and clear them out, warning that properties used by criminals would henceforth be seized by the government.

Speaking on the recent incident at Ajebo in the Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area, the governor noted that security officers had visited the settlement to verify that its occupants pose no threat.

He also assured that the state’s forest reserves would be thoroughly secured to prevent criminals from using them as hideouts.

He further disclosed that the meeting deliberated extensively on the activities of scrap dealers and scavengers who may now be aiding criminal networks, adding that they would be properly engaged and monitored.

Illegal Miners

On illegal mining, Governor Abiodun noted that the government was aware that some miners operated as miscreants and was working with security agencies to flush out criminals from mining sites and forest reserves.

The governor appealed to residents to actively support community policing efforts by providing credible information to security agencies.

“Security is not the responsibility of security agents alone. We must work with them.

“We must report anything suspicious so law enforcement can respond promptly. We must be observant and be our brother’s keeper,” he said.

Governor Abiodun assured that his administration would continue to provide the necessary logistics to security agencies and cautioned Obas and Baales against allocating government land to strangers, warning that any traditional ruler found culpable would be held accountable for undermining the state’s interest.

He commended security agencies for their cooperation and synergy, which he said has contributed significantly to the peace Ogun State currently enjoys.

The governor lauded President Bola Tinubu and security agencies for the prompt rescue of kidnapped victims in Kwara State.

The meeting came amid concerns over rising insecurity in different parts of the country.

The northern region has recorded violent attacks that have led to the deaths of at least eight people and the abduction of over 300 people, including schoolchildren, in Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, and Borno states.