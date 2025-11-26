Southern Govs Meet In Ogun Amid Rising Insecurity

Seventeen governors from the southern region of Nigeria are meeting in Iperu Remo, Ogun State, amid the rising insecurity across the country.

The meeting is being held at the private residence of Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, who also chairs the Southern Governors’ Forum.

Abiodun disclosed this in a post on his X handle. The governor said there will also be a combined engagement with the Southern Traditional Rulers Council to promote cooperation between traditional and political leadership and offer a chance to discuss issues of common regional interest.

“As we prepare to host the Southern Governors’ Forum meeting today, we were pleased to receive some of the distinguished attendees, particularly traditional rulers and respected leaders from across the southern region,” the post read.

“Their visit offered us the opportunity to deepen ongoing engagements and align our shared expectations ahead of the gathering. We value the presence of our royal fathers and regional leaders, whose wisdom and guidance continue to enrich our processes.

“As host, we remain committed to creating an atmosphere that encourages honest dialogue and fosters stronger collaboration among all stakeholders as we work together for the peace, stability, and development of our region and country by extension.”

Wednesday’s meeting came two days after the South-West governors met in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. They are decrying the kidnappings, terrorism, and other violent crimes in several parts of the country.

The governors converged amid a series of abductions in Kebbi and Niger, where schoolchildren were seized by bandits. This is in addition to the kidnapping of worshippers in a church in Kwara.

The South-West governors also reviewed ongoing collaborative security initiatives, including the operations of the Amotekun Corps, with a view to enhancing its capacity amid emerging challenges.

In February, they resolved to set up a joint surveillance unit to confront terrorism and introduce measures to ease food inflation.

Last week, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, alleged that terrorists and bandits had infiltrated forests in the south-west and were plotting coordinated attacks.