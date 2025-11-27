Two Arrested For Stabbing Policeman To Death In Ondo

Police authorities in Ondo have arrested two men: 25-year-old Shina Jacob and 32-year-old Felix Olalekan for allegedly stabbing a police officer to death in Akure, the state capital.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ondo Police Command, Olusola Ayanlade, confirmed the incident in a statement made available to journalists.

Ayanlade noted that, on Wednesday morning, an altercation ensued between the officer, who was on his lawful duty and some recalcitrant individuals.

The officer was stabbed during the incident, leading to his death.

According to him, a team of policemen drafted to the scene arrested two persons in connection with the incident.

“Acting swiftly, the Commissioner of Police deployed a team of operatives to the scene, resulting in the arrest of two suspects directly connected to the incident.”

“They include: Shina Jacob ‘m’ aged 25 years and Felix Olalekan ‘m’ aged 32 years. The injured officer was also rescued and rushed to the hospital; however, despite all efforts, the police inspector sadly passed away while receiving treatment,” Ayanlade said in a statement.

He warned that command will not hesitate to deal with anyone who attacks police officers in the course of duty.

“Furthermore, the Command reiterates that it will not tolerate any form of human rights abuse by its officers, just as it will deal decisively with anyone who assaults or attacks police officers in the course of their lawful duties,” the statement read in part.

The police spokesperson noted that the arrested suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.