Five Students Abducted As Gunmen Attack Rivers Community

The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of five persons following an early-morning attack on Rumuche/Rumuohia community in Emohua Local Government Area.

According to a police statement, the incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday when about five suspected cultists stormed an isolated part of the community, shooting sporadically before whisking their victims away to an unknown location.

The victims are believed to be students of the Rivers State University, Emohua campus, as confirmed by the Prof Zeb Obioi, the university’s vice chancellor, in a trending video where he could be seen addressing staff and students on the unfortunate incident saying, “During our convocation on Friday and Saturday we’re very sure that this issue will be raised and discussed, hopefully we’re expecting the visitor, and I can tell you there’s no way the visitor will see all these that are happening and will not consider your pleas. Right now our priority should be how we can secure these students.”

READ ALSO: Any Police Officer Escorting VIP Is On Illegal Duty, Will Be Arrested — Force Spokesman

Speaking further, the university administrator said, “Right now we’re going to concentrate efforts at ensuring that we get our students that are kidnapped, safely back. Those who engaged in this evil must be caught. We’ll pursue them, we’ll chase them till we get them.”

In response, the Commissioner of Police, CP Olugbenga Adepoju, alongside other service commanders, visited the scene for an on-the-spot assessment. The CP has directed the Area Commander, tactical units, and the Joint Task Force to immediately intensify operations aimed at rescuing the abducted victims and apprehending the attackers.

He assured residents that the perpetrators will be tracked down and made to face the full weight of the law.

While urging members of the public to remain calm, the Police Command called for continued cooperation and credible information that could aid the ongoing investigation.