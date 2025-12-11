PDP Fed The Monster That Consumed Adeleke – Ini Ememobong

National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ini Ememobong, says Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke’s defection was the direct outcome of a crisis the party’s leadership allowed to grow.

Speaking on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Tuesday, Ememobong said the Adeleke had become “a victim of circumstance,” stressing that the situation was “vicarious because every problem is human-caused and therefore should have a human solution.”

He argued that decisive leadership action could have prevented the breakdown that eventually pushed Adeleke out of the party. “At the level of leadership to which he belonged in the party, the party ought to have acted decisively,” he said.

Describing the PDP’s internal decline as self-inflicted, he warned that unresolved political problems only worsen with time.

“The challenge is that immediately we begin to feed the monster without knowing we will end up in the belly of the monster, after a while, we become victims,” he said. “If we feed animals to the monster, and we think time will solve problems, time allows human beings to solve problems. It doesn’t solve problems on its own.”

Ememobong said the party should have taken “strong action” in 2023 when the cracks first appeared.

He, however, noted that PDP leaders opted for dialogue instead, hoping that negotiations would calm tensions.

“You also cannot fully blame them,” he said, “because sometimes they think that with negotiations, when passions are calm, people could reconsider their position, but unfortunately, it didn’t.”

He linked the eventual fallout to the controversial PDP convention in Ibadan, which was marked by mass expulsions of high-profile members, the election of new national officers, and significant internal conflict.”

According to him, Adeleke’s exit is tied to “circumstances arising from vicarious liabilities which he cannot completely extricate himself from,” reflecting the long-ignored internal failures that ultimately engulfed the party.

Resignation

Governor Adeleke formally resigned from the PDP, the political platform under which he rose to prominence as senator and later governor.

The governor announced his decision in a post on his official X handle late on December 2, attaching a copy of his resignation letter dated November 4, 2025.

The letter was addressed to the PDP Chairman of Ward 2, Sagba Abogunde, in Ede North Local Government, Osun State.

In the letter, Adeleke cited the ongoing crisis within the PDP’s national leadership as the reason for his departure.

“Due to the current crisis of the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), I hereby resign my membership of the Peoples Democratic Party with immediate effect,” he wrote.

Defection

The publicity secretary’s comments follow Adeleke’s joining the Accord Party as a new platform to seek re-election in August next year.

Governor Adeleke announced in a post on his verified X handle on Tuesday, just a few days after resigning from the PDP.

The governor disclosed that he joined the Accord Party more than a month ago, precisely on 6th November 2025, as a platform to seek re-election in 2026.

He said the decision was made after weeks of consultation and deliberations with stakeholders and opinion leaders.

Adeleke noted that he opted for the Accord Party because its mission of welfarism aligns with his passionate focus on citizens’ and workers’ welfare.

“Stakeholders and residents of Osun State are aware of why we are taking this important decision. We intend to pursue a second term in office on the platform of the Accord Party to complete ongoing delivery of good governance and democratic dividends, which have been applauded at home and abroad.

“We opted for the Accord Party because its mission of welfarism aligns with our passionate focus on citizens’ and workers’ welfare. Since I joined, I have been fascinated by the philosophy of this great party. The primary essence of a government is the welfare and well-being of the people”, he said.