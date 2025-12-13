‘We’re Proud Of You’, Fubara Celebrates Wike At 58

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has extended warm felicitations to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, on the occasion of his 58th birthday.

In a goodwill message personally signed by him, Governor Fubara described Wike as a leader whose commitment to public service continues to yield visible results.

Speaking on behalf of his family and the people of Rivers State, Governor Fubara emphasized that the celebration is especially significant given Wike’s leadership in the FCT, which has garnered national attention for its remarkable infrastructural impact.

Governor Fubara commended Wike for his “sterling qualities” that have translated into “positive and unprecedented contributions” to the development of the Federal Capital Territory, particularly in expanding public infrastructure and improving service delivery.

“We are proud of you,” the Governor said, highlighting the former Rivers State Governor’s continued dedication to providing enduring infrastructural development in Abuja.

This, he noted, has further solidified Wike’s reputation as a public servant committed to results and the advancement of Nigeria’s capital city.

Governor Fubara concluded by wishing Wike a fulfilling celebration as he marks another year of life and service to the nation.