‘There Is No APC Or PDP In Rivers’ — Wike Rallies Support For Tinubu In Etche

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has declared that there is no distinction between political parties in Rivers State, insisting that all political actors must unite to support President Bola Tinubu.

Wike made the declaration during a special visit to Etche Local Government Area, organized by the council, where he stated that the focus in the state is no longer on party affiliation but on the success of the Renewed Hope agenda.

“There is no APC or PDP in Rivers. What we have is Renewed Hope, and everybody must work together to deliver the President,” Wike said on Tuesday.

The FCT minister explained that his visit was to express appreciation to the people of Etche for their years of support, stressing that gratitude remains a core value for sustainable leadership and development.

“I came to thank you for the support you have given us over the years. God detests ungratefulness. Anyone who is not grateful for the good done to him or her will eventually go down,” he stated.

He reaffirmed his loyalty to President Tinubu, declaring that Rivers State has made a clear political choice and must stand by it.

“As far as the state is concerned, we have chosen President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Agreement is agreement, and when you enter into an agreement, you must keep to it,” Wike said.

Calling for unity across party lines, the minister urged leaders and residents to work collectively, adding that active political mobilisation would commence in January.

Wike also called on traditional rulers, political leaders, and community stakeholders to support the chairman of the local government, describing him as the coordinator of grassroots political activities.

He urged leaders of the council to work together for the progress and development of Etche and to ensure the delivery of President Tinubu in the forthcoming presidential election.

In his speech, Chairman of Etche Local Government Area, Chima Njoku, welcomed the minister and his entourage, assuring him of the unwavering support of the Etche people.

Njoku said the local government was ready to work tirelessly to secure the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, noting that the people of Etche remain committed to the success of his administration.