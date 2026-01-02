UPDATED: Gov Mutfwang Receives APC Membership Card

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has been formally presented with the All Progressives Congress (APC) membership card.

The governor received the card, marked 001, at a ceremony held at the Government House in Jos.

The event, which took place at the Victoria Gowon Hall, drew a large gathering of APC stakeholders, party leaders, and prominent political figures from within and outside the state.

The governor described his decision to join the ruling party as divinely guided and taken in the overall interest of Plateau State.

“This decision was taken after fervent prayers, wide consultations and strict adherence to the constitution of the party. I have wholeheartedly embraced the APC as a platform to advance peace, unity and development in Plateau State,” Mutfwang said.

He paid tribute to supporters who stood by him during the 2023 general elections, describing the contest as one of the most difficult in the state’s history due to intense rivalry and prolonged legal battles that ended at the Supreme Court.

“Our victory in 2023 was purely by the grace of God. I remain grateful to all those who laboured tirelessly, made sacrifices and stood firm through the storms,” he added.

Not About Enmity

Mutfwang also expressed appreciation to his former associates in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stressing that his defection should not be viewed as an act of hostility.

“This is not about enmity. It is about broader consultation and the collective interest of Plateau State,” he said.

Calling for unity ahead of the 2027 general elections, the governor urged political actors across party lines to embrace peace and credible electoral processes, expressing confidence that Plateau State would deliver massive support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He reaffirmed his support for President Tinubu, acknowledging existing challenges in security and the economy but commending the President for making deliberate efforts to improve the lives of Nigerians through progressive governance.

The presentation of the membership card to the governor marks a significant moment in Plateau State’s political history.

It is also widely viewed as a major development in the state’s political landscape.

The ceremony underscored the growing influence of the APC in the state.

It sets the tone for renewed political realignments ahead of future engagements.

Party leaders and supporters at the event said the development signalled a new phase in Plateau State politics, with expectations of stronger party cohesion and broader political participation under the APC platform.

The ruling APC had announced the defection of Mutfwang from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in December.

The APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yelwata, who is also from Plateau, announced his governor’s defection at the party’s 14th national caucus meeting held at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

Yelwata said with the defection of Governor Mutfwang, the entire North Central was governed by the APC.

The governor was elected under the PDP in the 2023 general elections and joined the ranks of governors who dumped the main opposition party for the APC.

Governors Peter Mbah of Enugu, Douye Diri of Bayelsa, Agbu Kefas of Taraba, and Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State recently defected to the APC.