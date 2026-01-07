Five Feared Dead As Bandits Storm National Park Service Office In Oyo

Bandits have attacked the National Park Service (NPS) office in Oloka, Orire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The attack that happened on Tuesday night led to the death of five National Park Service officials.

Police authorities in the South-Western state confirmed the incident to Channels Television on Wednesday.

Although the spokesman for the Oyo State Police Command, Ayanlade Olayinka, confirmed the attack, he noted that security chiefs are currently en route to the affected area.

READ ALSO: Three Suspects Arrested For Alleged Arson On Traditional Worshipper’s House In Kwara

“Yes, there was an attack by yet to be identified men against the men of the national park. The Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Police Command, and other service chiefs are currently on their way to the location. Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Police Command, CP Femi Haruna, has deployed Tactical teams, Mobile Police Force officers of the NPF, and EOD to the affected area to prevent further breakdown of law and order,” he stated.

As of the time of filing this report, the bodies of the victims have not yet been recovered, as they are believed to be located within the surrounding forest area.