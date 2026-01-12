Police Repel Attack, Kill Two Suspected Bandits In Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command says it has successfully repelled an attack by armed bandits in the Giwa Local Government Area of the state, killing two suspects and recovering firearms.

The operation, it said, followed credible intelligence of an impending attack on Idisu village, Idisu ward of Bayan kogi.

According to the spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, DSP Mansir Hassan, intelligence revealed that the bandits, led by a notorious kingpin identified as Kachalla Sanusi Bajira, were mobilising to invade the community after residents failed to pay an illegal levy imposed on them.

He said that, acting swiftly on the information, the Commissioner of Police directed operatives of the anti-kidnapping unit, working in collaboration with members of the Civilian Joint Task Force, to move to the area.

On arrival, the operatives encountered the bandits who had laid an ambush and immediately engaged the security team in a gun duel.

The police, however, overpowered the attackers, neutralising two of them, while others fled into the surrounding bushes.

During the operation, two firearms and five rounds of live ammunition were recovered.

On his part, the Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Muhammad, commended the operatives for their bravery and professionalism, reassuring residents of the Command’s commitment to sustaining intelligence-led operations against banditry, kidnapping, and other violent crimes.

He also warned criminal elements that Kaduna State will not be a safe haven for criminal activities.