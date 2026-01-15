Seven People Killed In Yobe Auto Accident

Seven persons have been killed in a motor accident along Damaturu-Damagum Road, Gaggaba village in Fune Local Government Area of Yobe State.

The spokesman, Yobe Police Command, Dungus Abdulkarim, said the incident occurred around 01:20 pm on Thursday.

“The Yobe State Police Command regrets to inform the public of a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred on 15th January, 2026, at about 0120 hours, at Gaggaba Village, within the Damagum area,” Abdulkarim said.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that a accident involved a DAF trailer with Registration Number DAL 963 YY, driven by one Malam Abubakar, aged 35 years, of Maiduguri, Borno State, who was travelling from Lagos to Maiduguri, and a Mitsubishi Canter with Registration Number XA 437 NNR, driven by one Salisu Ibrahim, of Dirra Village, via Fune Local Government Area” the police spokesman said in statement.

“It was gathered that upon reaching a point at Gaggaba Village, the Mitsubishi Canter, allegedly driven at excessive speed, veered off its lane and rammed into the oncoming DAF trailer.”

He said as a result of the collision, both drivers, three occupants of the trailer, and two occupants of the Mitsubishi Canter, making a total of seven persons, lost their lives on the spot.

While sympathizing with the families of the deceased, The Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Ado, expressed concern over the rising cases of road traffic accidents—which claimed 120 lives across the state in 2025—calls for collective solutions.