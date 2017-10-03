Police Parade Boko Haram Suspect, Others In Ondo

Ondo State Police Command has paraded a suspected Boko Haram terrorist, Babachir Muhammed, who was arrested in Akoko South East Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect was paraded alongside other crime suspects on Tuesday at the Command Headquarters in Akure, the state capital.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Gbenga Adeyanju, told reporters that Muhammed was apprehended almost at the same spot where one suspect had been caught earlier.

The suspected terrorist, who was arrested on October 1 in Isua-Akoko while moving suspiciously along the road, confessed to being a member of the Boko Haram sect.

The 40-year-old who hails from the Niger Republic also confessed that he had killed two people since he joined the group eight months ago.

He said he fled from the counter-attack of the Joint Task Force in Maiduguri, Borno State capital to Nasarawa State, and eventually landed in Ondo State.

Also paraded were 12 suspected cult members arrested by the police in Igoba and Oba-Ile areas of the state, near Akure.

The police commissioner hinted that some Indian hemp traffickers were arrested along the Akure/Owo highway with 12 bags of the illicit drug in their possession.

He, however, assured the people of the state not to panic, saying the remaining Boko Haram members hiding in the state would be apprehended.

Adeyanju also appealed to them to continue to provide the Command with information that would assist in tackling crimes in the state.