Suicide Bombers Die In Failed Attack On Adamawa Village

Two female suicide bombers have died after detonating improvised explosives strapped to their bodies in Dar village near Gulak, the administrative headquarters of Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Channels Television gathered that the first explosion occurred about 8:00pm on Saturday while the second went off at about 7:30am today (Sunday), suspected to have targeted a church.

A woman with an eight-month-old baby on her back was reportedly hit by the second explosion and is said to have lost an eye while her baby sustained minor injuries but both are receiving medical attention at a hospital.

Chairman of Madagali Local Government Council, Mr Mohammed Yusuf, who spoke in an interview with Channels Television in Yola, noted that the operation of the military in Sambisa was pushing the terrorists into communities and called on the people to be more vigilant.

The explosions in Adamawa came hours after troops of the Nigerian Army repelled an attack by suspected Boko Haram terrorists on Goneri community in Yobe State, North-East Nigeria.

However, the spokesman for the Three Division of the Nigerian Army, Colonel Kayode Ogunsoya, who confirmed the attack, did not give any casualty figures.

The attack in Yobe also came three days after the terrorists carried out a coordinated attack on a military outpost in Sasawa town of Damaturu LGA, also in the state.

Large numbers of displaced residents have been returning to Goneri following the relative peace the agrarian community has enjoyed.

Residents have commended the timely response of security forces to Saturday’s attack.