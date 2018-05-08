BREAKING: Fayose’s Deputy Wins Ekiti PDP Governorship Primary Election

The incumbent Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Professor Kolapo Olusola, has emerged candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the Ekiti state governorship election scheduled to hold on July 14, 2018.

Olusola defeated his rival, former Minister of State for Works, Dayo Adeyeye, to emerge winner in the governorship primary election.

Read Also: Ekiti PDP Holds Governorship Primary Election

The election which held across all 26 local government areas of the state on Tuesday, had more than 2,100 delegates participate in the exercise.

Read Also: Confusion As Group Takes Over Ekiti APC Secretariat

The delegates were made up of 1,585 statutory members of the party, and 547 National Ad-Hoc Committee Members.

Prior to the election, Governor Fayose had stated alleged plans by some hoodlums to disrupt the exercise.

The allegations came shortly after the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election which held on Saturday ended inconclusively as thugs invaded the venue of the election, breaking ballot boxes.

He, therefore, challenged security agents to do everything necessary to forestall a recurrence of such at his party’s congress.