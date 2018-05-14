President Buhari Arrives Jigawa, To Inaugurate Projects

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Jigawa state for a two-day working visit.

He landed at the Dutse International airport on Monday, where he was received by the state governor, Badaru Abubakar, governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state, Ministers of Aviation, Interior, state Minister of Budget and a mammoth crowd.

The President later proceeded to Hadejia where he is expected to commission road protects done by the state government.

Later on, he is expected to return to the state capital to commissioning other projects.

This is the President’s first state visit since he returned to Abuja on May 11, from a three-day medical trip to London, United Kingdom.

On arrival, the President told journalists at the airport that the trip was only for check-up purposes and on the instructions of his doctor.

He said: “I just went for a further medical check-up and I am alright, thank you”.

The move stoked fresh doubts about the president’s health and his ability to campaign for re-election at polls scheduled for February next year after he had spent some five months receiving treatment in the British capital, last year.

The main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said Buhari was clearly unwell and unfit to govern.

The PDP had previously claimed that he was being treated for prostate cancer but he maintained that the claims were untrue.