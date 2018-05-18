Osinbajo Visits Enugu To Launch N-Power Build

The Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has arrived Akanu Ibiam airport in Enugu State.

The Vice President is in Enugu to launch the N-Power Build, a programme aimed at reviving Nigeria’s apprenticeship culture.

Osinbajo was received at the airport by Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who led other top officials in the state.

N-Power Build programme is a training and certification – skills to job – programme intended to engage and train 75,000 young unemployed Nigerians in order to build a new crop of skilled and highly competent workforce of technicians, artisans and service professionals.

Details Later…