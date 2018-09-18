Osun Must Not Allow The Dark Days To Return – Buhari

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged residents of Osun State not to allow the ‘dark days’ to return.

He urged the residents to come out in their numbers and vote during the governorship election on September 22.

He made comments on Tuesday during the All Progressives Congress rally in Oshogbo, the state capital.

He said, “Nigeria must be free of corrupt and selfish leaders. The children of all Nigerians will get quality infrastructure, education, healthcare and job opportunities.

“This is why you must all come and vote for APC on the 22nd of September 2018.

“Osun must remain APC, Osun must remain on the path of progress. Osun must not allow the dark days to return”.