VIDEO: Jubilating Policeman Falls Off Moving Van In Lagos

A police officer fell off a moving patrol van while jubilating on Tuesday in Lagos State.

The incident occurred on the premises of the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters in Ikeja area of the state.

Channels Television gathered that the police officer was among the personnel on the convoy of the Commissioner of Police, Mr Edgal Imohimi.

The policeman, who was on the van, was jubilating over the reversal of the decision to redeploy the police commissioner from the state.

While others fired gunshots in the air, he fell off the vehicle and the driver of the van ran over one of his legs.

The officer was, thereafter, taken to the hospital for medical attention.

On Sunday, the police authorities directed Mr Kayode Egbetokun to take over from Imohimi as police commissioner in Lagos.

Imohimi was then redeployed to the Force Headquarters in Abuja as the Commissioner of Police in charge of Explosive Ordinance Unit.

He, however, told the reporters who were at the command headquarters to witness the handover and takeover ceremony between him and Mr Egbetokun that the ceremony would no longer hold.

The police commissioner said they were already in the process of concluding the procedure which began before they got a signal from the Force Headquarters to maintain status quo.