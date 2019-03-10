Two Suicide Bombers Killed In Adamawa

Two suicide bombers have been killed in an attempt to infiltrate St. Pius Catholic Church In Shuwa, Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa, thereby detonating themselves in the process.

The Bishop of Yola Diocese, Dami Mamza who confirmed the incident to Channels Television on Sunday said the suspected Boko Haram members aimed at gaining access into the Church while the morning mass was in progress but God’s intervention saved the day.

The Catholic Bishop said the vigilant cadet boys on patrol around the vicinity prevented the bombers from gaining entry thereby forcing the explosives to detonate before getting to their target.

He said only a grandmother and her grandson were slightly affected by the explosion but did not sustain any injury.

Mamza who doubles as Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), in the state commended the military for their quick response.

According to him, the military personnel arrived the scene within minutes of the attack and have since cordoned off the area to recover some undetonated explosives devices in the area.

About 1500 worshippers are said to be attending the morning mass when the incidence occurred.

Shuwa village which is about 30 minutes drive to the Sambisa stronghold of the outlawed Islamic sect, has witnessed a series of Boko Haram incursions in recent times.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Adamawa Command, however, informed Channels Television that though the police are aware of the attack but are yet to be officially briefed.