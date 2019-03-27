Kajuru Killings: Kaduna Govt Establishes IDP Camp For Victims

The Kaduna State Government has established a camp for the Internally displaced persons recently affected by gunmen attacks in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.

The development comes a few weeks after Iri, Dogon Noma and Ikirimi communities in the LGA were attacked.

Following the violence, over 3,000 persons have been displaced as a result of the clashes between the Adara people and Fulanis with hundreds of lives and properties worth millions of naira destroyed.

Speaking to journalists while inaugurating the camp located at Maraban Kajuru, the Chairman of the Council, Mr. Cafra Caino, said the state government decided to establish a new camp for the victims to ameliorate their sufferings.

According to him, the government is also trying to prevent them from falling victims of child labour and trafficking.

READ ALSO: Over 3,000 Persons Reportedly Displaced Following Kajuru Attacks

“The local government and the state government through the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has provided relief materials to the IDPs in identified locations around Kajuru Local Government.

“Some of the displaced persons have been absolved by their host communities and the government is working assiduously to begin the reconstruction of the destroyed settlements to enable the communities to return to their homes.

“When the attacks happened, there were various camps, but currently the local government has collapsed the camps into one camp at KADP building in Maraba, Kajuru which will be the only approved camp.

“This is due to reports of possible child labour or child trafficking and to avoid the politicisation of the humanitarian situation through propaganda as some individuals have reported picking in children as some domestic workers,” he stated.

Again, Gunmen Attack Three Kajuru Villages In Kaduna

Reacting to the development, Esther Mairiga, who spoke to journalists in Hausa revealed that she is a mother of five and is among the thousands of people affected by the recent attacks in the area.

She escaped the deadly reprisal attack in her village about a month ago.

While taking refuge at Kufana, a neighboring village, she was delivered of triplets, all of them female.