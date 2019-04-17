Senate Passes Police Reform Bill

The Nigerian Senate during plenary on Wednesday, passed the Police Reform Bill, 2019 (SB. 683).

This followed the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Police Affairs.

The report was presented by Senator Tijjanj Kaura, while, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa seconded that the Senate considers the report of the Committee.

Senator Gbenga Ashafa said the parliament had to look at what the Bill stands for and address issues such as “welfare and the environment” in which police operatives work.

“Do they have enough for logistics? Do they have running funds to take care of fuel or even stationaries? We need to focus on the Police Trust Fund as an Intervention,” Ashafa asked.

Senate President Bukola Saraki had earlier described the bill as a very important one.

Saraki said that the bill will address how the police will be reformed.

“Since the formulation in 1943, the original Bill has not undergone a review. We still know where we should go ideally but until we get there, let us address how we should reform the police,” Saraki said.

After the Senate dissolved into the Committee of the Whole for the clause by clause consideration of the bill, it was read a third time and passed.

In reaction to the passage of the bill, thanked the committee and the Deputy Leader of the Senate for their contributions to the passage of the bill.

“I want to thank particularly the Police Committee; the Chairman and members, and our colleagues for their contributions and their work in passing this Bill.”- Senate President, @bukolasaraki — The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) April 17, 2019

“I thank the Deputy Leader and all those who have contributed for this very important Bill as we all noticed that since 1943, nothing has been done in addressing the Police Act as a reform.”- Senate President, @bukolasaraki — The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) April 17, 2019

“This will go a long way to show that we are a listening Parliament, listening Senate and there is nothing better we can do in honour of those who have lost their lives along the way due to the fact that our laws at that time were not in line.”- Senate President, @bukolasaraki — The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) April 17, 2019