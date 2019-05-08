SEC Approves MTN’s 20.35bn Ordinary Shares On NSE

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has approved the application by MTN Nigeria to list on the Nigerian Stock Exchange by way of introduction.

This was confirmed by the Head, Corporate Communication, SEC, Efe Ebelo on Wednesday.

Ebelo said the commission approved the listing after MTN had successfully completed the registration of 20,354,513,050 billion ordinary shares of N0.02 kobo.

“The Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC can confirm that the application by MTN Nigeria to list on the Nigerian Stock Exchange by way of introduction has been approved.”

According to Acting Director General of SEC, Ms. Mary Uduk, “MTN sought to come to the market by way of an introduction and they wrote to the SEC last week requesting for approval to register its existing shares. That approval has now been granted”.

The statement informed that SEC had received an application from MTN requesting registration of their existing securities.