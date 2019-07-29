Police Battle Suspected Kidnappers, Kill Four In Taraba

Four suspected kidnappers have been killed in a gunfight with the police in Bali Local Government Area (LGA) of Taraba State.

The spokesman for the State Police Command, David Misal, confirmed this to Channels Television in a telephone interview on Monday.

This comes less than a week after the Command constituted a Special Anti-Kidnapping Squad comprising operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and the Mobile Police (MOPOL).

The operation which was launched in collaboration with the vigilantes followed a tip-off from locals of Kungana village in Bali LGA.

Misal explained that the suspected kidnappers were killed in their camp located on a mountain top.

He said, “The DPO of Bali Local Government Area received a tip-off that the kidnappers who have been operating within the area were hiding in the mountains.

“He quickly mobilised the police and vigilante groups to battle them.”

“On getting to the hideout of the kidnappers on the mountain, there was a gun battle which led to the death of four of the suspected kidnappers,” the Command’s spokesman added.

He said the security operatives recovered a Dane gun, charms, solar panel, and ammunitions from the kidnappers’ den.