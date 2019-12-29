Advertisement
Four Rockets Target Base Housing US Personnel Near Iraq Capital
Four rockets exploded Sunday night near a base housing US troops close to Iraq’s capital, a security official said, shortly after Washington carried out deadly airstrikes against a pro-Iran faction.
“Four Katyusha rockets exploded in the evening around the huge Taji Iraqi military base… which houses American soldiers, without causing casualties”, said the Iraqi official, who did not want to be named.
