Four Rockets Target Base Housing US Personnel Near Iraq Capital

Updated December 29, 2019
In this file photo, Iraqi Shiite fighters from the Iran-backed armed group, Hezbollah brigades, burn a US and Israeli flags during a military parade marking Al-Quds (Jerusalem) International Day in Baghdad. The US bombed the headquarters of the group in Iraq and Syria, the Pentagon said today, after a series of attacks in Iraq against American interests.
Four rockets exploded Sunday night near a base housing US troops close to Iraq’s capital, a security official said, shortly after Washington carried out deadly airstrikes against a pro-Iran faction.

“Four Katyusha rockets exploded in the evening around the huge Taji Iraqi military base… which houses American soldiers, without causing casualties”, said the Iraqi official, who did not want to be named.



