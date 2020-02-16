Army Foils Attempted Boko Haram Attack In Yobe

An attempted attack by Boko Haram insurgents has been foiled by the troops of the Nigerian Army with support from fighter jets, along Gashua road in Damaturu, the Yobe state capital.

According to locals who spoke to Channels Television, the insurgents were sighted around 5.00pm on Sunday, along Babangida town, the headquarters of Tarmuwa Local Government council advancing to the state capital.

The Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Sector 2, Operation Lafiya Dole, Lieutenant Chinonso Oteh, who confirmed the incident, said the planned attacks by the insurgents were repelled.

Meanwhile, some residents along Gashua road in Damaturu, confirmed that normalcy has been restored in the area.

The recent attacks on the northern parts of the city have created fear among residents and motorists plying the road linking to Babangida town.