Gunmen Attack Niger Communities, Kill One Police Officer, Shoot Military Men

Gunmen have attacked Galkogo and Zumba villages in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, reportedly killing one mobile police officer, shooting three military men and several other persons.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the attacks to Channels Television in a telephone conversation on Sunday.

According to him, the armed men attacked the communities riding on more than 50 motorcycles in an operation that lasted for over two hours.

According to locals, apart from the security officials who were attacked, a little girl was shot on her stomach and another man was shot on the thigh, while some members of the communities have been abducted.

The senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, Sani Musa, who forwarded some video clips to Channels Television, said he was disturbed by the security situation in his constituency, particularly in Shiroro, Munya, Rafi and Paikoro local government areas where bandits have continued to unleash mayhem on the locals.

According to him, members of the affected communities have since fled their homes and are currently taking shelter in the bush.

He, however, noted that those who sustained injuries in the attacks are being attended to at the IBB Specialist Hospital in Minna, while also stating that the state Commissioner of Police, Adamu Usman has now deployed special squads to the area.