Air Force Kills ‘Several’ Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno

The Nigerian Air Force says it has killed several Boko Haram members in separate airstrikes conducted at Parisu and Bula Bello in the Sambisa Forest Area of Borno State.

The Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, revealed this via a statement issued on Monday.

He noted that action, which was carried out on “July 3 is part of the ongoing subsidiary Operation Long Reach II after intelligence reports indicated a resurgence of terrorists’ activities in the 2 settlements.”

“Consequently, the Air Task Force dispatched its fighter jets to attack the 2 locations. The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) jets, while taking turns to engage the targets, scored accurate bomb and rocket strikes, resulting in the destruction of some of the structures as well as the killing of several terrorists,” the statement partly read.

Meanwhile, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has commended the Air Task Force for their dedication, dexterity, and professionalism.

Similarly, the Defence Headquarters asked them to “intensify the air offensive against the terrorists and all other criminal elements threatening the peace and security of our beloved country.”